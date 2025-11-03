12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares moved upwards by 289.2% to $0.86 during Monday's regular session.

Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) shares moved upwards by 83.74% to $15.18. The company's market cap stands at $722.8 million.

(NASDAQ:TERN) shares moved upwards by 83.74% to $15.18. The company's market cap stands at $722.8 million. Phio Pharma (NASDAQ:PHIO) stock increased by 47.31% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

(NASDAQ:PHIO) stock increased by 47.31% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) stock moved upwards by 19.57% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.

(NASDAQ:RNTX) stock moved upwards by 19.57% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million. Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) shares rose 19.44% to $20.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NYSE:MD) shares rose 19.44% to $20.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) shares increased by 16.66% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.

Losers

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) stock decreased by 51.2% to $33.05 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) shares declined by 42.79% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million.

(NASDAQ:TCRX) shares declined by 42.79% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $110.0 million. Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) stock decreased by 33.73% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:ALVO) stock decreased by 33.73% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. NewcelX (NASDAQ:NCEL) shares declined by 29.7% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NCEL) shares declined by 29.7% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares decreased by 21.06% to $18.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.0 million.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares decreased by 21.06% to $18.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.0 million. Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) stock fell 19.9% to $18.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

