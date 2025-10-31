October 31, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock increased by 116.0% to $3.65 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.1 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock moved upwards by 55.72% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares rose 17.42% to $132.52. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock increased by 16.25% to $8.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock increased by 14.8% to $8.72. The company's market cap stands at $643.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock rose 14.26% to $20.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) stock fell 25.9% to $11.5 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $592.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares decreased by 24.81% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $717.4 million.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) stock decreased by 22.52% to $80.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) shares fell 19.57% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock decreased by 18.94% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.9 million.
  • GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares fell 17.46% to $9.13. The company's market cap stands at $338.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AXTI Logo
AXTIAXT Inc
$8.5817.2%
Overview
CMBM Logo
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$2.98-20.5%
CSIQ Logo
CSIQCanadian Solar Inc
$20.5614.6%
DVLT Logo
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$1.87-25.7%
GDYN Logo
GDYNGrid Dynamics Holdings Inc
$8.7314.9%
GLE Logo
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$0.6669-22.8%
GSIT Logo
GSITGSI Technology Inc
$9.27-16.2%
HKD Logo
HKDAMTD Digital Inc
$3.60113.3%
MSAI Logo
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$2.1562.7%
OSPN Logo
OSPNOneSpan Inc
$11.38-26.6%
SPSC Logo
SPSCSPS Commerce Inc
$80.33-22.7%
TWLO Logo
TWLOTwilio Inc
$132.9717.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved