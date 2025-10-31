12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock increased by 116.0% to $3.65 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.1 million.

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock moved upwards by 55.72% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares rose 17.42% to $132.52. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock increased by 16.25% to $8.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock increased by 14.8% to $8.72. The company's market cap stands at $643.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock rose 14.26% to $20.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) stock fell 25.9% to $11.5 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $592.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares decreased by 24.81% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $717.4 million.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) stock decreased by 22.52% to $80.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) shares fell 19.57% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock decreased by 18.94% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.9 million.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares fell 17.46% to $9.13. The company's market cap stands at $338.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

