12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock moved upwards by 13.5% to $6.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $966.2 million.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares moved upwards by 12.62% to $250.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 trillion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) stock increased by 11.61% to $103.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) stock increased by 9.85% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) stock moved upwards by 9.17% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) stock increased by 8.05% to $64.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares decreased by 17.2% to $3.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock fell 15.74% to $14.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock decreased by 14.96% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) shares declined by 14.82% to $11.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares declined by 12.08% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock decreased by 11.88% to $15.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.