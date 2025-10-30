12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares rose 45.8% to $4.3 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) shares rose 45.8% to $4.3 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million. MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock rose 38.63% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MSAI) stock rose 38.63% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million. ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock rose 27.84% to $7.67. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ARBB) stock rose 27.84% to $7.67. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) shares rose 27.08% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:GLE) shares rose 27.08% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) stock rose 23.47% to $58.92. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:FORM) stock rose 23.47% to $58.92. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock moved upwards by 20.13% to $16.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) shares decreased by 33.0% to $2.37 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.

(NASDAQ:WETH) shares decreased by 33.0% to $2.37 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million. Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares fell 17.35% to $26.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:WOLF) shares fell 17.35% to $26.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) stock decreased by 16.66% to $115.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:ITRI) stock decreased by 16.66% to $115.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares declined by 16.55% to $9.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $763.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MFH) shares declined by 16.55% to $9.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $763.9 million. SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock decreased by 13.57% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SMX) stock decreased by 13.57% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) stock decreased by 13.45% to $16.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.