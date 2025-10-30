12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:JZXN) shares moved upwards by 29.7% to $0.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares increased by 23.32% to $67.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:YQ) shares increased by 22.28% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million. Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares rose 13.55% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

(NASDAQ:GORV) stock moved upwards by 13.08% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. Cheetah Net Supply Chain (NASDAQ:CTNT) stock rose 11.72% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:RAY) shares fell 18.8% to $0.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares decreased by 17.01% to $33.0. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:LXEH) stock declined by 9.31% to $0.46. Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock decreased by 8.77% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.

(NASDAQ:EBAY) shares fell 8.58% to $91.0. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) stock declined by 8.13% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

