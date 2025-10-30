October 30, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Jiuzi Hldgs (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares moved upwards by 29.7% to $0.36 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares increased by 23.32% to $67.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares increased by 22.28% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.
  • Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares rose 13.55% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) stock moved upwards by 13.08% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Cheetah Net Supply Chain (NASDAQ:CTNT) stock rose 11.72% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Losers

  • Raytech Holding (NASDAQ:RAY) shares fell 18.8% to $0.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) shares decreased by 17.01% to $33.0. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock declined by 9.31% to $0.46.
  • Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock decreased by 8.77% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares fell 8.58% to $91.0. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) stock declined by 8.13% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

