12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) shares moved upwards by 183.2% to $0.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) shares rose 25.83% to $23.43. The company's market cap stands at $348.4 million.
- Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) stock moved upwards by 25.41% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS) stock increased by 24.34% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) stock increased by 20.93% to $93.23. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares rose 20.45% to $87.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO) shares fell 76.1% to $0.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) stock declined by 19.41% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) shares decreased by 18.58% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock decreased by 16.8% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares fell 15.63% to $11.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares fell 12.32% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
