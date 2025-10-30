12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) shares moved upwards by 183.2% to $0.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

Losers

CERo Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CERO) shares fell 76.1% to $0.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

(NASDAQ:NTLA) shares fell 15.63% to $11.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares fell 12.32% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

