12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) shares rose 35.6% to $2.02 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MAMO) shares increased by 11.11% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.4 million.

(NASDAQ:VIOT) shares increased by 5.3% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SOND) stock rose 4.65% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

(NASDAQ:RENT) stock rose 4.64% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SEGG) stock moved upwards by 4.52% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Losers

Stride (NYSE:LRN) shares decreased by 34.2% to $101.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:LVLU) stock declined by 11.35% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

(NYSE:MOD) shares fell 8.66% to $148.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:RCKY) stock declined by 6.45% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $219.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:CZR) shares declined by 6.3% to $20.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:NTCL) stock declined by 5.65% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.