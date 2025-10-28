12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares moved upwards by 134.8% to $1.45 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) stock moved upwards by 56.41% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares moved upwards by 30.08% to $25.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS) stock moved upwards by 20.42% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $281.7 million.
- National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) stock moved upwards by 19.0% to $13.59. The company's market cap stands at $263.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) stock increased by 18.73% to $17.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $727.0 million.
Losers
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock decreased by 53.4% to $0.59 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock fell 45.78% to $0.11.
- Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares decreased by 21.78% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.9 million.
- Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS) stock fell 20.6% to $39.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares decreased by 20.29% to $6.97. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares decreased by 19.25% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALTSALT5 Sigma Corp
$2.7120.0%
ARQTArcutis Biotherapeutics Inc
$25.2628.6%
CODXCo-Diagnostics Inc
$0.5898-53.2%
EDSAEdesa Biotech Inc
$2.11-19.8%
GNPXGenprex Inc
$6.94-20.7%
LUNGPulmonx Corp
$2.3147.8%
MENSJyong Biotech Ltd
$38.95-22.1%
NBTXNanobiotix SA
$17.9118.7%
NRCNational Research Corp
$13.6719.7%
VSEEVSee Health Inc
$1.51144.5%
WGRXWellgistics Health Inc
$0.6262-23.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.