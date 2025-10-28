12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) shares moved upwards by 134.8% to $1.45 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

Losers

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock decreased by 53.4% to $0.59 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $60.6 million.

(NASDAQ:GNPX) shares decreased by 20.29% to $6.97. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares decreased by 19.25% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

