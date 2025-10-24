12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares increased by 35.7% to $64.3 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $993.1 million.
- MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) shares increased by 31.1% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock moved upwards by 28.21% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.0 million.
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock rose 23.08% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 million.
- Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) shares moved upwards by 20.37% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares increased by 18.64% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
Losers
- Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) shares fell 19.4% to $5.67 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.6 million.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) stock decreased by 12.98% to $89.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- 51 Talk Online Education (AMEX:COE) stock fell 12.7% to $46.4. The company's market cap stands at $304.1 million.
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) shares declined by 12.27% to $9.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock declined by 9.25% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $703.6 million.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares declined by 8.93% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $87.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
COE51 Talk Online Education Group
$46.40-12.7%
COURCoursera Inc
$9.24-12.5%
DECKDeckers Outdoor Corp
$89.56-12.7%
DNUTKrispy Kreme Inc
$3.69-10.3%
FMFCKandal M Venture Ltd
$5.80-17.5%
LAZRLuminar Technologies Inc
$2.0923.7%
LFSLeifras Co Ltd
$3.15-6.25%
MAMKMaxsMaking Inc
$3.9331.4%
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$64.9237.0%
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.655117.9%
VIOTViomi Technology Co Ltd
$3.5827.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.