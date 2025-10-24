12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares increased by 35.7% to $64.3 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $993.1 million.

MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) shares increased by 31.1% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.

Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock moved upwards by 28.21% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.0 million.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock rose 23.08% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.2 million.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) shares moved upwards by 20.37% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares increased by 18.64% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

Losers

Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) shares fell 19.4% to $5.67 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.6 million.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) stock decreased by 12.98% to $89.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

51 Talk Online Education (AMEX:COE) stock fell 12.7% to $46.4. The company's market cap stands at $304.1 million.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) shares declined by 12.27% to $9.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) stock declined by 9.25% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $703.6 million.

Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares declined by 8.93% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $87.8 million.

