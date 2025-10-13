12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $14.48 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $99.7 million.

Losers

Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares fell 8.5% to $0.16 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

(NASDAQ:SPHL) stock fell 4.21% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million. Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares fell 3.44% to $135.65. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 billion.

