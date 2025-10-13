12 Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) shares rose 41.2% to $0.37 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

(AMEX:ITP) shares rose 41.2% to $0.37 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) shares moved upwards by 14.06% to $19.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

(AMEX:UAMY) shares moved upwards by 14.06% to $19.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) stock rose 10.3% to $25.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:CRML) stock rose 10.3% to $25.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. Almonty Indus (NASDAQ:ALM) stock moved upwards by 10.18% to $9.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:ALM) stock moved upwards by 10.18% to $9.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) stock moved upwards by 8.28% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $509.0 million.

(NYSE:NMG) stock moved upwards by 8.28% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $509.0 million. American Battery Tech (NASDAQ:ABAT) stock moved upwards by 7.75% to $9.94. The company's market cap stands at $796.8 million.

Losers

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) shares decreased by 19.7% to $3.35 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $169.6 million.

(NASDAQ:NAMM) shares decreased by 19.7% to $3.35 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $169.6 million. Orion (NYSE:OEC) shares decreased by 18.13% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $370.0 million.

(NYSE:OEC) shares decreased by 18.13% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $370.0 million. Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) stock fell 17.1% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ELBM) stock fell 17.1% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million. China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) stock declined by 7.58% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CHNR) stock declined by 7.58% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. Millennium Group Intl (NASDAQ:MGIH) stock decreased by 5.71% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MGIH) stock decreased by 5.71% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million. Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) shares declined by 5.12% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.