12 Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) shares rose 41.2% to $0.37 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) shares moved upwards by 14.06% to $19.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) stock rose 10.3% to $25.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Almonty Indus (NASDAQ:ALM) stock moved upwards by 10.18% to $9.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) stock moved upwards by 8.28% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $509.0 million.
- American Battery Tech (NASDAQ:ABAT) stock moved upwards by 7.75% to $9.94. The company's market cap stands at $796.8 million.
Losers
- Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) shares decreased by 19.7% to $3.35 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $169.6 million.
- Orion (NYSE:OEC) shares decreased by 18.13% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $370.0 million.
- Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) stock fell 17.1% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) stock declined by 7.58% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Millennium Group Intl (NASDAQ:MGIH) stock decreased by 5.71% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) shares declined by 5.12% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALMAlmonty Industries Inc
$8.7713.2%
CHNRChina Natural Resources Inc
$6.6032.6%
CRMLCritical Metals Corp
$25.9573.3%
ELBMElectra Battery Materials Corp
$5.38226.1%
ITPIT Tech Packaging Inc
$0.368850.4%
LGOLargo Inc
$2.3216.0%
MGIHMillennium Group International Holdings Ltd
$2.294.57%
NAMMNamib Minerals
$3.304.43%
NMGNouveau Monde Graphite Inc
$5.4563.2%
OECOrion SA
$5.61-14.8%
UAMYUnited States Antimony Corp
$19.1356.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.