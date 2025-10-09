October 9, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares rose 9.9% to $89.6 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion.
  • Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) shares rose 5.78% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
  • BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) shares increased by 4.88% to $13.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares moved upwards by 3.27% to $11.04. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares rose 3.26% to $14.55. The company's market cap stands at $922.9 million.
  • ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) shares rose 3.1% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $227.0 million.

Losers

  • ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock fell 6.4% to $0.57 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.
  • POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) stock decreased by 4.65% to $8.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $962.1 million.
  • nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) stock decreased by 3.98% to $29.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares decreased by 3.92% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares fell 3.62% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) stock fell 3.23% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $145.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.






