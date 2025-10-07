12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) stock increased by 101.1% to $3.34 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock rose 20.12% to $19.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) stock moved upwards by 14.38% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares increased by 14.21% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
- Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) stock moved upwards by 11.39% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.1 million.
- Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) stock rose 10.58% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
Losers
- Connexa Sports Techs (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock declined by 89.3% to $0.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) stock decreased by 15.88% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) stock declined by 15.0% to $1.19.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 10.2% to $7.49. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX:BDL) stock decreased by 9.72% to $28.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million.
