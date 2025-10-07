12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) stock increased by 101.1% to $3.34 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ZNB) stock increased by 101.1% to $3.34 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million. Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock rose 20.12% to $19.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.

(AMEX:BQ) stock rose 20.12% to $19.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million. Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) stock moved upwards by 14.38% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:EDUC) stock moved upwards by 14.38% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million. Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares increased by 14.21% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.

(NASDAQ:YJ) shares increased by 14.21% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million. Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) stock moved upwards by 11.39% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.1 million.

(NASDAQ:TTSH) stock moved upwards by 11.39% to $6.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.1 million. Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) stock rose 10.58% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

Losers

Connexa Sports Techs (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock declined by 89.3% to $0.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.

(NASDAQ:YYAI) stock declined by 89.3% to $0.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million. Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) stock decreased by 15.88% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

(NASDAQ:GORV) stock decreased by 15.88% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) stock declined by 15.0% to $1.19.

(NASDAQ:BINI) stock declined by 15.0% to $1.19. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 10.2% to $7.49. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 10.2% to $7.49. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

(NASDAQ:EZGO) shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million. Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX:BDL) stock decreased by 9.72% to $28.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.