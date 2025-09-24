12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

uniQure QURE stock moved upwards by 263.0% to $49.58 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $749.4 million.

Losers

WORK Medical Tech Gr WOK shares declined by 86.6% to $0.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.

shares decreased by 14.26% to $27.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Lifecore Biomedical LFCR stock declined by 13.68% to $6.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.