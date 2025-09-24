12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- uniQure QURE stock moved upwards by 263.0% to $49.58 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $749.4 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares rose 117.37% to $7.63. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- ClearPoint Neuro CLPT shares rose 66.77% to $20.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.6 million.
- Lexeo Therapeutics LXEO shares moved upwards by 34.57% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $288.9 million.
- PepGen PEPG stock increased by 25.63% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.
- Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock rose 25.6% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
Losers
- WORK Medical Tech Gr WOK shares declined by 86.6% to $0.12 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT stock decreased by 19.96% to $5.59. The company's market cap stands at $331.2 million.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares declined by 16.76% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares fell 14.29% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- Harmony Biosciences Hldgs HRMY shares decreased by 14.26% to $27.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Lifecore Biomedical LFCR stock declined by 13.68% to $6.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
