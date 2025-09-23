12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock increased by 29.5% to $2.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.

MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares moved upwards by 25.17% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 25.17% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million. Smith Micro Software SMSI shares moved upwards by 13.62% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

PDF Solutions PDFS stock increased by 12.24% to $25.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.1 million.

stock increased by 12.24% to $25.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.1 million. Arbe Robotics ARBE shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $199.9 million.

Forward Industries FORD stock increased by 7.74% to $30.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Losers

Boxlight BOXL stock fell 26.6% to $3.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

Youxin Technology YAAS stock fell 19.96% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

stock fell 19.96% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Diginex DGNX stock decreased by 17.81% to $14.59. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

Intrusion INTZ shares declined by 8.72% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.

shares declined by 8.72% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million. ARB IOT Group ARBB shares fell 8.25% to $9.35. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

Platinum Analytics Cayman PLTS stock declined by 8.19% to $10.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.4 million.

