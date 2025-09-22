12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Laser Photonics LASE shares rose 20.5% to $5.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock rose 9.78% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

Urban-gro UGRO stock increased by 8.7% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

Haoxin Holdings HXHX stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock moved upwards by 6.83% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million.

Expion360 XPON stock increased by 6.29% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Losers

CEA Industries BNC shares declined by 15.4% to $8.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $412.7 million.

Zooz Power ZOOZ shares decreased by 13.21% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.

Globus Maritime GLBS shares declined by 12.31% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Simpple SPPL stock decreased by 11.92% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

JFB Construction JFB shares fell 11.21% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.

