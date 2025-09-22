12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Laser Photonics LASE shares rose 20.5% to $5.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock rose 9.78% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock increased by 8.7% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Haoxin Holdings HXHX stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock moved upwards by 6.83% to $4.69. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock increased by 6.29% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
Losers
- CEA Industries BNC shares declined by 15.4% to $8.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $412.7 million.
- Zooz Power ZOOZ shares decreased by 13.21% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
- Globus Maritime GLBS shares declined by 12.31% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Simpple SPPL stock decreased by 11.92% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- JFB Construction JFB shares fell 11.21% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.
- Northann NCL shares fell 9.09% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BNCCEA Industries Inc
$8.22-15.2%
GLBSGlobus Maritime Ltd
$1.13-13.1%
HXHXHaoxin Holdings Ltd
$1.13-1.74%
JFBJFB Construction Holdings
$5.31-11.2%
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$5.1422.4%
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.1762-8.04%
NOTEFiscalNote Holdings Inc
$4.492.28%
SPPLSimpple Ltd
$5.09-12.1%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.53903.08%
XPONExpion360 Inc
$1.323.94%
ZOOZZooz Power Ltd
$2.20-12.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.