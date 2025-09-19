12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock moved upwards by 17.5% to $3.02 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 17.5% to $3.02 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. Concord Medical Services CCM shares increased by 16.4% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.1 million.

shares increased by 16.4% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.1 million. ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares rose 16.05% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.

shares rose 16.05% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights CELGR stock rose 15.56% to $0.04.

stock rose 15.56% to $0.04. Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares rose 15.27% to $5.69. The company's market cap stands at $597.6 million.

shares rose 15.27% to $5.69. The company's market cap stands at $597.6 million. Artiva Biotherapeutics ARTV shares increased by 14.7% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.

Losers

Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock declined by 37.5% to $0.26 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.

stock declined by 37.5% to $0.26 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares declined by 16.89% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.

shares declined by 16.89% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million. SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares fell 15.15% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.

shares fell 15.15% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million. Advanced Biomed ADVB stock declined by 15.15% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

stock declined by 15.15% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. Kairos Pharma KAPA shares fell 13.4% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

shares fell 13.4% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares decreased by 10.62% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.