September 19, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock moved upwards by 17.5% to $3.02 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Concord Medical Services CCM shares increased by 16.4% to $5.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.1 million.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares rose 16.05% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights CELGR stock rose 15.56% to $0.04.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares rose 15.27% to $5.69. The company's market cap stands at $597.6 million.
  • Artiva Biotherapeutics ARTV shares increased by 14.7% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.

Losers

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock declined by 37.5% to $0.26 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares declined by 16.89% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares fell 15.15% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • Advanced Biomed ADVB stock declined by 15.15% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Kairos Pharma KAPA shares fell 13.4% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares decreased by 10.62% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADVB Logo
ADVBAdvanced Biomed Inc
$0.4701-16.6%
Overview
ALXO Logo
ALXOALX Oncology Holdings Inc
$1.2918.8%
APVO Logo
APVOAptevo Therapeutics Inc
$1.79-9.57%
AQST Logo
AQSTAquestive Therapeutics Inc
$5.6213.8%
ARTV Logo
ARTVArtiva Biotherapeutics Inc
$2.7113.9%
CCM Logo
CCMConcord Medical Services Holdings Ltd
$5.9615.9%
INDP Logo
INDPIndaptus Therapeutics Inc
$3.0619.1%
KAPA Logo
KAPAKairos Pharma Ltd
$1.18-11.9%
RVPH Logo
RVPHReviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$0.2623-37.5%
SABS Logo
SABSSAB Biotherapeutics Inc
$2.37-15.1%
SONN Logo
SONNSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc
$6.28-17.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved