10 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Barfresh Food Group BRFH stock moved upwards by 29.6% to $3.77 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.

Oriental Rise Holdings ORIS stock increased by 19.42% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF shares increased by 16.8% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

Upexi UPXI stock increased by 13.22% to $6.89. The company's market cap stands at $358.3 million.

Losers

Lifeway Foods LWAY shares declined by 20.8% to $26.8 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.9 million.

Shineco SISI shares fell 12.56% to $6.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.0 million.

Mannatech MTEX shares decreased by 9.57% to $8.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Flora Growth FLGC shares fell 9.06% to $27.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

Paranovus Entertainment PAVS stock fell 8.24% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.

Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock fell 7.42% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

