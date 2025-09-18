10 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Barfresh Food Group BRFH stock moved upwards by 29.6% to $3.77 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
- Oriental Rise Holdings ORIS stock increased by 19.42% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF shares increased by 16.8% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Upexi UPXI stock increased by 13.22% to $6.89. The company's market cap stands at $358.3 million.
Losers
- Lifeway Foods LWAY shares declined by 20.8% to $26.8 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.9 million.
- Shineco SISI shares fell 12.56% to $6.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.0 million.
- Mannatech MTEX shares decreased by 9.57% to $8.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Flora Growth FLGC shares fell 9.06% to $27.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- Paranovus Entertainment PAVS stock fell 8.24% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.
