12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares rose 30.2% to $2.63 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million.
- Intel INTC stock increased by 27.65% to $31.79. The company's market cap stands at $116.2 billion.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock increased by 24.99% to $2.25.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG shares moved upwards by 24.91% to $3.76. The company's market cap stands at $389.6 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI shares moved upwards by 20.86% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI shares moved upwards by 16.59% to $25.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
Losers
- Sangoma Technologies SANG shares decreased by 15.4% to $5.12 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $202.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Wearable Devices WLDS shares declined by 14.78% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares decreased by 10.56% to $9.24. The company's market cap stands at $713.5 million.
- Universal Safety Products UUU shares fell 9.75% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 8.62% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock fell 8.61% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
