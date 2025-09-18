12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Beam Glb BEEM shares increased by 21.7% to $3.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.
- Li Bang International LBGJ stock increased by 11.11% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI shares increased by 10.37% to $9.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.2 million.
- Turbo Energy TURB stock rose 8.51% to $12.23. The company's market cap stands at $124.1 million.
- SOS SOS shares rose 8.33% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
- FuelCell Energy FCEL stock rose 7.84% to $8.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.0 million.
Losers
- FGI Industries FGI stock decreased by 9.8% to $7.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- FTAI Aviation FTAI stock declined by 6.35% to $163.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 billion.
- Lavoro LVRO stock fell 5.74% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.0 million.
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock declined by 5.27% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares declined by 5.11% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.
- Lakeside Holding LSH stock declined by 4.77% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BEEMBeam Global
$3.2026.5%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
14.24
Growth
15.77
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FCELFuelCell Energy Inc
$8.207.19%
FGIFGI Industries Ltd
$7.63-10.9%
FTAIFTAI Aviation Ltd
$174.04-%
LBGJLi Bang International Corp Inc
$1.4011.1%
LSHLakeside Holding Ltd
$1.04-0.95%
LVROLavoro Ltd
$1.48-5.73%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$1.30-5.11%
PESIPerma-Fix Environmental Services Inc
$8.989.65%
SNTGSentage Holdings Inc
$2.68-5.96%
SOSSOS Ltd
$1.732.98%
TURBTurbo Energy SA
$12.147.72%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.