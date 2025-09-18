12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Beam Glb BEEM shares increased by 21.7% to $3.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.

shares increased by 21.7% to $3.08 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million. Li Bang International LBGJ stock increased by 11.11% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

stock increased by 11.11% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million. Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI shares increased by 10.37% to $9.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.2 million.

shares increased by 10.37% to $9.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.2 million. Turbo Energy TURB stock rose 8.51% to $12.23. The company's market cap stands at $124.1 million.

stock rose 8.51% to $12.23. The company's market cap stands at $124.1 million. SOS SOS shares rose 8.33% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

shares rose 8.33% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. FuelCell Energy FCEL stock rose 7.84% to $8.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.0 million.

Losers

FGI Industries FGI stock decreased by 9.8% to $7.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

stock decreased by 9.8% to $7.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. FTAI Aviation FTAI stock declined by 6.35% to $163.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 billion.

stock declined by 6.35% to $163.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 billion. Lavoro LVRO stock fell 5.74% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.0 million.

stock fell 5.74% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.0 million. Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock declined by 5.27% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

stock declined by 5.27% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million. Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares declined by 5.11% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.

shares declined by 5.11% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million. Lakeside Holding LSH stock declined by 4.77% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.