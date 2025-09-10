12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sharps Technology STSS stock increased by 76.1% to $16.28 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

stock increased by 76.1% to $16.28 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million. Aptorum Group APM stock increased by 26.74% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

stock increased by 26.74% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million. Revolution Medicines RVMD stock increased by 9.98% to $44.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.

stock increased by 9.98% to $44.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. VolitionRX VNRX shares increased by 9.51% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.

shares increased by 9.51% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million. Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD shares increased by 8.45% to $14.37. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.

shares increased by 8.45% to $14.37. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million. PepGen PEPG shares rose 7.14% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.

Losers

Avidity Biosciences RNA shares decreased by 22.7% to $35.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.

shares decreased by 22.7% to $35.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. Kewaunee Scientific KEQU stock decreased by 16.35% to $45.75. The company's market cap stands at $158.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock decreased by 16.35% to $45.75. The company's market cap stands at $158.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Camp4 Therapeutics CAMP shares fell 12.19% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.

shares fell 12.19% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million. MSP Recovery MSPR stock declined by 10.83% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

stock declined by 10.83% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million. GT Biopharma GTBP stock fell 10.76% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

stock fell 10.76% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. BioLine Rx BLRX shares declined by 10.15% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.