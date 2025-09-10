September 10, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Sharps Technology STSS stock increased by 76.1% to $16.28 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
  • Aptorum Group APM stock increased by 26.74% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
  • Revolution Medicines RVMD stock increased by 9.98% to $44.49. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.
  • VolitionRX VNRX shares increased by 9.51% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
  • Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD shares increased by 8.45% to $14.37. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.
  • PepGen PEPG shares rose 7.14% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.

Losers

  • Avidity Biosciences RNA shares decreased by 22.7% to $35.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion.
  • Kewaunee Scientific KEQU stock decreased by 16.35% to $45.75. The company's market cap stands at $158.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Camp4 Therapeutics CAMP shares fell 12.19% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
  • MSP Recovery MSPR stock declined by 10.83% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
  • GT Biopharma GTBP stock fell 10.76% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • BioLine Rx BLRX shares declined by 10.15% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

APM Logo
APMAptorum Group Ltd
$2.2525.0%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BLRX Logo
BLRXBioLine Rx Ltd
$4.0611.2%
CAMP Logo
CAMPCamp4 Therapeutics Corp
$2.5528.1%
CVKD Logo
CVKDCadrenal Therapeutics Inc
$14.379.78%
GTBP Logo
GTBPGT Biopharma Inc
$0.7200-3.70%
KEQU Logo
KEQUKewaunee Scientific Corp
$48.16-10.3%
MSPR Logo
MSPRMSP Recovery Inc
$1.73-6.49%
PEPG Logo
PEPGPepGen Inc
$1.501.35%
RNA Logo
RNAAvidity Biosciences Inc
$35.74-23.3%
RVMD Logo
RVMDRevolution Medicines Inc
$43.005.03%
STSS Logo
STSSSharps Technology Inc
$15.9368.8%
VNRX Logo
VNRXVolitionRX Ltd
$0.68006.75%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved