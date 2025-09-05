12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Autozi Internet Tech AZI stock moved upwards by 25.7% to $0.25 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Hour Loop HOUR stock moved upwards by 13.15% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.

Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock rose 9.18% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

LightInTheBox Holding LITB shares rose 6.39% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.

Children's Place PLCE shares moved upwards by 6.16% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares rose 5.69% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

Losers

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares declined by 10.2% to $2.55 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock decreased by 6.71% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock declined by 5.46% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.

Inspirato ISPO stock fell 5.07% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.

Neo-Concept International NCI stock declined by 3.89% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

G-III Apparel Group GIII stock declined by 3.7% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

