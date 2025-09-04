12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 38.2% to $2.86 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares increased by 34.32% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

shares increased by 34.32% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million. Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock moved upwards by 22.4% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 22.4% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.8 million. Rein Therapeutics RNTX stock increased by 15.87% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.

stock increased by 15.87% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million. AquaBounty Techs AQB stock rose 15.26% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

stock rose 15.26% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares moved upwards by 14.57% to $32.71. The company's market cap stands at $542.9 million.

Losers

shares decreased by 50.8% to $4.31 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. Aethlon Medical AEMD shares fell 45.38% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

shares fell 45.38% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. Purple Biotech PPBT shares decreased by 42.61% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

shares decreased by 42.61% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. ImageneBio IMA shares declined by 30.81% to $9.49. The company's market cap stands at $153.3 million.

shares declined by 30.81% to $9.49. The company's market cap stands at $153.3 million. Sharps Technology STSS stock decreased by 23.09% to $9.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

stock decreased by 23.09% to $9.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT shares decreased by 18.77% to $7.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.