12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bone Biologics BBLG stock moved upwards by 38.2% to $2.86 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares increased by 34.32% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
- Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock moved upwards by 22.4% to $4.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.8 million.
- Rein Therapeutics RNTX stock increased by 15.87% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
- AquaBounty Techs AQB stock rose 15.26% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares moved upwards by 14.57% to $32.71. The company's market cap stands at $542.9 million.
Losers
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares decreased by 50.8% to $4.31 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares fell 45.38% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Purple Biotech PPBT shares decreased by 42.61% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- ImageneBio IMA shares declined by 30.81% to $9.49. The company's market cap stands at $153.3 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock decreased by 23.09% to $9.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT shares decreased by 18.77% to $7.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.0 million.
