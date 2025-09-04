September 4, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Bone Biologics BBLG shares increased by 30.4% to $2.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV stock increased by 27.91% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • Biodesix BDSX shares increased by 23.74% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares increased by 17.65% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $477.8 million.
  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT stock moved upwards by 15.91% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.1 million.
  • EUDA Health Holdings EUDA shares increased by 12.12% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.

Losers

  • Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock fell 17.7% to $33.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • ALT5 Sigma ALTS stock fell 15.93% to $3.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $546.0 million.
  • Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares declined by 15.07% to $7.44. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD shares fell 12.6% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS shares decreased by 9.63% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
  • Sanofi SNY shares decreased by 8.28% to $45.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEMD Logo
AEMDAethlon Medical Inc
$1.18-12.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AGIO Logo
AGIOAgios Pharmaceuticals Inc
$30.10-25.9%
ALTS Logo
ALTSALT5 Sigma Corp
$3.82-14.9%
AQST Logo
AQSTAquestive Therapeutics Inc
$4.5515.2%
ARTL Logo
ARTLArtelo Biosciences Inc
$5.55-36.6%
BBLG Logo
BBLGBone Biologics Corp
$2.8236.2%
BDSX Logo
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$0.515922.3%
EUDA Logo
EUDAEUDA Health Holdings Ltd
$1.681.75%
FDMT Logo
FDMT4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc
$6.561.39%
KLRS Logo
KLRSKalaris Therapeutics Inc
$4.25-7.00%
NAOV Logo
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$5.42-1.09%
SNY Logo
SNYSanofi SA
$45.55-8.70%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved