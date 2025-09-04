12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Bone Biologics BBLG shares increased by 30.4% to $2.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- NanoVibronix NAOV stock increased by 27.91% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
- Biodesix BDSX shares increased by 23.74% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
- Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares increased by 17.65% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $477.8 million.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT stock moved upwards by 15.91% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.1 million.
- EUDA Health Holdings EUDA shares increased by 12.12% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.
Losers
- Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock fell 17.7% to $33.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- ALT5 Sigma ALTS stock fell 15.93% to $3.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $546.0 million.
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares declined by 15.07% to $7.44. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares fell 12.6% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS shares decreased by 9.63% to $4.13. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
- Sanofi SNY shares decreased by 8.28% to $45.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGIOAgios Pharmaceuticals Inc
$30.10-25.9%
ALTSALT5 Sigma Corp
$3.82-14.9%
AQSTAquestive Therapeutics Inc
$4.5515.2%
ARTLArtelo Biosciences Inc
$5.55-36.6%
BBLGBone Biologics Corp
$2.8236.2%
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$0.515922.3%
EUDAEUDA Health Holdings Ltd
$1.681.75%
FDMT4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc
$6.561.39%
KLRSKalaris Therapeutics Inc
$4.25-7.00%
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$5.42-1.09%
SNYSanofi SA
$45.55-8.70%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.