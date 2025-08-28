12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

iHuman IH shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $3.02 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $146.2 million.

Treasure Global TGL stock rose 7.14% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Cardlytics CDLX shares rose 6.79% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.

Token Cat TC shares moved upwards by 6.43% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

Sound Group SOGP shares rose 5.26% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out today.

Uniti Group UNIT shares increased by 5.26% to $6.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Losers

Fluent FLNT stock fell 7.9% to $2.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.

Super League Enterprise SLE stock declined by 7.72% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock fell 7.59% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million.

Imax IMAX stock decreased by 6.95% to $26.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Chunghwa Telecom CHT shares decreased by 6.37% to $41.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion.

PodcastOne PODC shares fell 6.26% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.

