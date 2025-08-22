12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- ModivCare MODV stock rose 116.1% to $1.21 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Nexalin Technology NXL shares moved upwards by 42.46% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights CELGR shares rose 29.66% to $0.04.
- Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock rose 29.64% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
- Incannex Healthcare IXHL shares rose 29.24% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- Equillium EQ shares moved upwards by 27.88% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 million.
Losers
- Aptorum Group APM shares declined by 35.3% to $2.75 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- ETHZilla ETHZ shares declined by 30.15% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $736.0 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares declined by 19.14% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- Sol-Gel Technologies SLGL stock declined by 14.81% to $21.98. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares decreased by 13.85% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock decreased by 11.65% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
