12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Wellgistics Health WGRX shares rose 14.7% to $0.86 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.

Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT stock moved upwards by 13.21% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC shares rose 9.2% to $6.29. The company's market cap stands at $311.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR shares moved upwards by 8.03% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

ALT5 Sigma ALTS stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $6.58. The company's market cap stands at $722.3 million.

Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares rose 7.31% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

Losers

iBio IBIO stock fell 17.2% to $0.61 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock fell 15.82% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Propanc Biopharma PPCB shares declined by 13.29% to $5.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.

Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares decreased by 10.99% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

Soligenix SNGX shares declined by 10.29% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock decreased by 7.57% to $9.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.