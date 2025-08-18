12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Wellgistics Health WGRX shares rose 14.7% to $0.86 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT stock moved upwards by 13.21% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC shares rose 9.2% to $6.29. The company's market cap stands at $311.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR shares moved upwards by 8.03% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
- ALT5 Sigma ALTS stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $6.58. The company's market cap stands at $722.3 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares rose 7.31% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
Losers
- iBio IBIO stock fell 17.2% to $0.61 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock fell 15.82% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Propanc Biopharma PPCB shares declined by 13.29% to $5.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares decreased by 10.99% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Soligenix SNGX shares declined by 10.29% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock decreased by 7.57% to $9.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALTSALT5 Sigma Corp
$6.163.70%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.33
Growth
7.89
Quality
N/A
Value
24.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ALXOALX Oncology Holdings Inc
$0.810025.7%
ARTLArtelo Biosciences Inc
$9.02-9.96%
CLDICalidi Biotherapeutics Inc
$4.38-17.4%
DMACDiaMedica Therapeutics Inc
$5.76-4.48%
IBIOiBio Inc
$0.6170-16.8%
IKTInhibikase Therapeutics Inc
$1.9511.3%
LIXTLixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
$3.40-5.28%
PPCBPropanc Biopharma Inc
$5.0776.7%
SNGXSoligenix Inc
$4.4660.4%
WGRXWellgistics Health Inc
$0.849436.8%
XFORX4 Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.68-5.96%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.