12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Propanc Biopharma PPCB stock rose 104.5% to $5.87 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock moved upwards by 52.1% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Soligenix SNGX stock moved upwards by 44.96% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- DIH Holding US DHAI shares rose 29.86% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI shares rose 28.64% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Genfit GNFT shares rose 15.78% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.5 million.
Losers
- CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares declined by 16.0% to $2.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
- Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB stock decreased by 13.99% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- PolyPid PYPD shares declined by 13.63% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Vyome Holdings HIND stock decreased by 13.51% to $12.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.1 million.
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock decreased by 13.46% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT stock fell 12.0% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
