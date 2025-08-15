August 15, 2025 5:22 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • DIH Holding US DHAI stock rose 52.0% to $0.36 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock increased by 17.76% to $60.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock moved upwards by 15.14% to $6.31. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock rose 14.28% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Propanc Biopharma Inc PPCB stock increased by 12.41% to $3.35.
  • Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR stock increased by 9.24% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.

Losers

  • Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock fell 14.2% to $3.25 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI stock fell 10.55% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
  • Vyome Holdings HIND shares declined by 7.01% to $13.07.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX shares declined by 6.36% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Trinity Biotech TRIB stock decreased by 5.56% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
  • Precigen PGEN shares declined by 5.11% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $551.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

