12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- DIH Holding US DHAI stock rose 52.0% to $0.36 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock increased by 17.76% to $60.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock moved upwards by 15.14% to $6.31. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock rose 14.28% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Propanc Biopharma Inc PPCB stock increased by 12.41% to $3.35.
- Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR stock increased by 9.24% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
Losers
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock fell 14.2% to $3.25 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI stock fell 10.55% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
- Vyome Holdings HIND shares declined by 7.01% to $13.07.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX shares declined by 6.36% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Trinity Biotech TRIB stock decreased by 5.56% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
- Precigen PGEN shares declined by 5.11% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $551.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.0693-4.94%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.64
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
38.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BTAIBioXcel Therapeutics Inc
$6.2431.4%
CASICASI Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.087.22%
CODXCo-Diagnostics Inc
$0.28015.54%
CUPRCuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd
$1.32-86.0%
DHAIDIH Holding US Inc
$0.375067.6%
HINDVyome Holdings Inc
$13.07-16.6%
PGENPrecigen Inc
$2.8252.4%
PPCBPropanc Biopharma Inc
$3.25-18.8%
TIVCTivic Health Systems Inc
$3.32-5.14%
TNXPTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
$60.401.38%
TRIBTrinity Biotech PLC
$1.53-19.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.