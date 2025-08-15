12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock rose 40.5% to $4.37 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Sunrun RUN stock moved upwards by 29.77% to $13.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock increased by 21.44% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Brenmiller Energy BNRG stock increased by 19.54% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Array Technologies ARRY shares rose 17.14% to $7.12. The company's market cap stands at $928.5 million.

SIFCO Industries SIF shares increased by 15.98% to $6.53. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Aeries Technology AERT stock fell 27.8% to $0.79 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Magnitude International MAGH stock decreased by 27.71% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.2 million.

Xos XOS stock declined by 20.11% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock decreased by 19.1% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.

TPI Composites TPIC stock fell 18.16% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

EuroDry EDRY stock decreased by 17.31% to $8.84. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

