12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares rose 23.6% to $1.73 during Friday's pre-market session.

shares rose 23.6% to $1.73 during Friday's pre-market session. BitFuFu FUFU stock increased by 20.65% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $650.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 20.65% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $650.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Genasys GNSS shares rose 10.03% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

shares rose 10.03% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Nano Labs NA shares increased by 8.44% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $106.0 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out today.

shares increased by 8.44% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $106.0 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out today. Blaize Holdings BZAI stock rose 8.19% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock rose 8.19% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Xunlei XNET shares rose 7.51% to $5.43. The company's market cap stands at $314.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Globant GLOB stock fell 14.4% to $66.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 14.4% to $66.9 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Applied Mat AMAT stock declined by 13.05% to $163.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 13.05% to $163.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Sphere 3D ANY stock fell 11.64% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

stock fell 11.64% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. Forward Industries FORD shares decreased by 11.33% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 11.33% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Intchains Gr ICG stock declined by 10.07% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $145.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 10.07% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $145.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. SanDisk SNDK shares decreased by 9.32% to $42.33. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

