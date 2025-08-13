12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Expion360 XPON stock moved upwards by 63.5% to $2.06 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 17.35% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $161.0 million.
- Xos XOS shares rose 17.19% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Kelly Services KELYB stock moved upwards by 13.23% to $13.52. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- OFA OFAL shares increased by 11.22% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS shares increased by 8.05% to $4.56. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Greenland Technologies GTEC shares declined by 23.2% to $1.06 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- Intuitive Machines LUNR shares decreased by 11.83% to $9.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Skycorp Solar Group PN shares decreased by 8.46% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares declined by 6.63% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI stock decreased by 5.38% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- Stardust Power SDST shares decreased by 4.63% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
