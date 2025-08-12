August 12, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • ProPhase Labs PRPH stock increased by 55.5% to $0.44 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 26.9% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $511.1 million.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock increased by 24.64% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • FibroGen FGEN stock rose 13.73% to $9.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Liquidia LQDA stock moved upwards by 13.2% to $24.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Tilray Brands TLRY stock rose 13.04% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • Myomo MYO shares decreased by 33.5% to $1.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares declined by 19.15% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Entero Therapeutics ENTO stock decreased by 16.35% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Passage Bio PASG stock fell 15.26% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Azitra AZTR stock fell 11.7% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Serina Therapeutics SER shares decreased by 9.61% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

