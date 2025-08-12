12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ProPhase Labs PRPH stock increased by 55.5% to $0.44 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 26.9% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $511.1 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock increased by 24.64% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- FibroGen FGEN stock rose 13.73% to $9.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Liquidia LQDA stock moved upwards by 13.2% to $24.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Tilray Brands TLRY stock rose 13.04% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Myomo MYO shares decreased by 33.5% to $1.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares declined by 19.15% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO stock decreased by 16.35% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Passage Bio PASG stock fell 15.26% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Azitra AZTR stock fell 11.7% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Serina Therapeutics SER shares decreased by 9.61% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AZTRAzitra Inc
$0.1404-11.8%
BJDXBluejay Diagnostics Inc
$1.54-18.1%
ENTOEntero Therapeutics Inc
$0.5150-15.2%
FGENFibroGen Inc
$9.6014.7%
LQDALiquidia Corp
$23.8012.3%
MYOMyomo Inc
$1.17-33.5%
PASGPassage Bio Inc
$5.06-14.2%
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.2817-%
SERSerina Therapeutics Inc
$4.61-9.61%
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$1.0211.4%
XFORX4 Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.6616.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.