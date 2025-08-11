12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Kopin KOPN stock moved upwards by 18.2% to $2.21 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.4 million.
- TROOPS TROO stock moved upwards by 8.21% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $97.6 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares moved upwards by 8.15% to $1.99.
- Banzai International BNZI shares moved upwards by 5.49% to $3.84. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT stock increased by 4.91% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
- SkyWater Technology SKYT shares rose 4.69% to $14.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock fell 29.3% to $5.01 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- LivePerson LPSN shares decreased by 19.75% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- MMTEC MTC shares fell 14.66% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.
- Interlink Electronics LINK shares decreased by 8.93% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies SNCR shares fell 7.12% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Viant Technology DSP stock decreased by 7.0% to $11.16. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$1.99-21.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.80
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BBAIBigBear.ai Holdings Inc
$5.16-27.7%
BNZIBanzai International Inc
$3.63-11.3%
DSPViant Technology Inc
$11.58-7.14%
KOPNKopin Corp
$2.2014.6%
LINKInterlink Electronics Inc
$6.32-0.47%
LPSNLivePerson Inc
$1.15-4.96%
MGRTMega Fortune Co Ltd
$2.994.91%
MTCMMTEC Inc
$0.989813.4%
SKYTSkyWater Technology Inc
$14.190.75%
SNCRSynchronoss Technologies Inc
$7.05-9.85%
TROOTROOPS Inc
$0.919915.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.