12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kopin KOPN stock moved upwards by 18.2% to $2.21 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.4 million.

TROOPS TROO stock moved upwards by 8.21% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $97.6 million.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares moved upwards by 8.15% to $1.99.

shares moved upwards by 8.15% to $1.99. Banzai International BNZI shares moved upwards by 5.49% to $3.84. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

Mega Fortune Co MGRT stock increased by 4.91% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.

stock increased by 4.91% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million. SkyWater Technology SKYT shares rose 4.69% to $14.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $676.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock fell 29.3% to $5.01 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

LivePerson LPSN shares decreased by 19.75% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

MMTEC MTC shares fell 14.66% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.

shares fell 14.66% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million. Interlink Electronics LINK shares decreased by 8.93% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.

shares decreased by 8.93% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million. Synchronoss Technologies SNCR shares fell 7.12% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Viant Technology DSP stock decreased by 7.0% to $11.16. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

