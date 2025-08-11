August 11, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 59.0% to $0.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • CEA Industries BNC stock increased by 51.05% to $25.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX stock moved upwards by 21.11% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares rose 18.64% to $18.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Ameresco AMRC shares rose 14.33% to $22.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Broadwind BWEN stock moved upwards by 13.02% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.

Losers

  • Silynxcom SYNX stock declined by 39.8% to $1.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • AAON AAON shares declined by 15.55% to $68.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • 374Water SCWO stock decreased by 11.8% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock declined by 8.9% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock declined by 8.41% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Primega Group Holdings ZDAI shares decreased by 6.75% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
