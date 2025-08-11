12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 59.0% to $0.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- CEA Industries BNC stock increased by 51.05% to $25.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX stock moved upwards by 21.11% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares rose 18.64% to $18.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Ameresco AMRC shares rose 14.33% to $22.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Broadwind BWEN stock moved upwards by 13.02% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
Losers
- Silynxcom SYNX stock declined by 39.8% to $1.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- AAON AAON shares declined by 15.55% to $68.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- 374Water SCWO stock decreased by 11.8% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP stock declined by 8.9% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock declined by 8.41% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Primega Group Holdings ZDAI shares decreased by 6.75% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
