12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares moved upwards by 122.9% to $0.43 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- JELD-WEN Holding JELD shares moved upwards by 23.27% to $5.72. The company's market cap stands at $395.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares increased by 20.96% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- American Woodmark AMWD shares rose 15.44% to $62.71. The company's market cap stands at $787.8 million.
- WF Holding WFF shares rose 14.89% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares moved upwards by 14.64% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
Losers
- Earlyworks Co ELWS shares decreased by 55.7% to $4.36 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
- Energous WATT stock fell 28.33% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- Kennametal KMT shares decreased by 21.87% to $19.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- SolarMax Technology SMXT stock declined by 21.69% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.6 million.
- ESAB ESAB stock fell 17.77% to $108.58. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ameresco AMRC shares fell 17.29% to $20.58. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
