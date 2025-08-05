12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Orion Energy Sys OESX shares rose 11.2% to $0.63 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Dnow DNOW stock rose 5.51% to $16.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Compx Intl CIX stock rose 5.18% to $24.16. The company's market cap stands at $280.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Leonardo DRS DRS shares increased by 4.68% to $43.43. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

NPK International NPKI stock increased by 4.61% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Resideo Technologies REZI shares increased by 4.61% to $27.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Cadre Hldgs CDRE stock declined by 10.7% to $30.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Powell Industries POWL shares fell 9.0% to $215.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

New Century Logistics NCEW shares decreased by 8.22% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Fuel Tech FTEK stock decreased by 7.09% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Earlyworks Co ELWS stock declined by 6.47% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.

Limbach Holdings LMB shares fell 5.69% to $126.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

