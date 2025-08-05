12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares rose 11.2% to $0.63 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Dnow DNOW stock rose 5.51% to $16.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Compx Intl CIX stock rose 5.18% to $24.16. The company's market cap stands at $280.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Leonardo DRS DRS shares increased by 4.68% to $43.43. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- NPK International NPKI stock increased by 4.61% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Resideo Technologies REZI shares increased by 4.61% to $27.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Cadre Hldgs CDRE stock declined by 10.7% to $30.61 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Powell Industries POWL shares fell 9.0% to $215.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- New Century Logistics NCEW shares decreased by 8.22% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Fuel Tech FTEK stock decreased by 7.09% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS stock declined by 6.47% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- Limbach Holdings LMB shares fell 5.69% to $126.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CDRECadre Holdings Inc
$30.61-7.44%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.91
Growth
95.72
Quality
N/A
Value
22.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CIXCompx International Inc
$24.166.10%
DNOWDnow Inc
$16.088.06%
DRSLeonardo DRS Inc
$43.432.79%
ELWSEarlyworks Co Ltd
$9.8217.9%
FTEKFuel Tech Inc
$2.76-1.43%
LMBLimbach Holdings Inc
$126.00-6.56%
NCEWNew Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd
$0.6700-5.83%
NPKINPK International Inc
$9.307.14%
OESXOrion Energy Systems Inc
$0.670015.1%
POWLPowell Industries Inc
$217.25-5.61%
REZIResideo Technologies Inc
$27.155.39%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.