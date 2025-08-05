12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB stock rose 103.2% to $8.52 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $189.7 million.
- Staar Surgical STAA shares rose 45.42% to $26.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.7 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock rose 41.48% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- Ontrak OTRK stock moved upwards by 38.85% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Castle Biosciences CSTL shares moved upwards by 35.41% to $20.75. The company's market cap stands at $441.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Shattuck Labs STTK stock moved upwards by 30.59% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
Losers
- Agilon Health AGL stock declined by 52.9% to $0.85 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $751.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inspire Medical Systems INSP stock fell 42.64% to $74.54. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nuwellis NUWE shares fell 21.19% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB shares fell 18.13% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX shares decreased by 17.39% to $390.16. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares declined by 17.39% to $63.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.109337.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.98
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
38.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AGLAgilon Health Inc
$0.8028-55.8%
CSTLCastle Biosciences Inc
$20.6534.8%
INSPInspire Medical Systems Inc
$75.40-42.0%
MLABMesa Laboratories Inc
$63.46-17.1%
NUWENuwellis Inc
$5.15-22.1%
OTRKOntrak Inc
$0.2620-4.93%
STAAStaar Surgical Co
$26.8645.3%
STTKShattuck Labs Inc
$1.0136.0%
VRTXVertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
$392.56-16.9%
XTLBXTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd
$1.40-18.1%
YMABY-mAbs Therapeutics Inc
$8.52103.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.