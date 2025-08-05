12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB stock rose 103.2% to $8.52 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $189.7 million.

stock rose 103.2% to $8.52 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $189.7 million. Staar Surgical STAA shares rose 45.42% to $26.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.7 million.

shares rose 45.42% to $26.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.7 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock rose 41.48% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

stock rose 41.48% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. Ontrak OTRK stock moved upwards by 38.85% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 38.85% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. Castle Biosciences CSTL shares moved upwards by 35.41% to $20.75. The company's market cap stands at $441.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 35.41% to $20.75. The company's market cap stands at $441.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Shattuck Labs STTK stock moved upwards by 30.59% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.

Losers

Agilon Health AGL stock declined by 52.9% to $0.85 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $751.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 52.9% to $0.85 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $751.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Inspire Medical Systems INSP stock fell 42.64% to $74.54. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 42.64% to $74.54. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Nuwellis NUWE shares fell 21.19% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

shares fell 21.19% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million. XTL Biopharmaceuticals XTLB shares fell 18.13% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

shares fell 18.13% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX shares decreased by 17.39% to $390.16. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 17.39% to $390.16. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Mesa Laboratories MLAB shares declined by 17.39% to $63.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.