12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Workiva WK shares rose 25.8% to $80.28 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT stock rose 21.13% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- Banzai International BNZI stock moved upwards by 16.6% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- AppFolio APPF shares moved upwards by 16.59% to $311.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Upland Software UPLD stock increased by 10.48% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock moved upwards by 9.95% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
Losers
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares declined by 24.1% to $3.11 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $147.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AEye LIDR shares decreased by 19.49% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA shares declined by 17.44% to $15.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Riot Platforms RIOT stock fell 16.97% to $11.13. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- VerifyMe VRME stock decreased by 16.55% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock fell 15.88% to $4.98. The company's market cap stands at $139.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AEVAAeva Technologies Inc
$15.54-16.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.39
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
5.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
APPFAppFolio Inc
$312.3116.8%
BNZIBanzai International Inc
$3.3917.3%
LIDRAEye Inc
$2.90-19.8%
MGRTMega Fortune Co Ltd
$2.9720.7%
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$0.74936.43%
MXMagnaChip Semiconductor Corp
$3.19-22.2%
NANano Labs Ltd
$5.01-15.4%
RIOTRiot Platforms Inc
$11.21-16.4%
UPLDUpland Software Inc
$2.2811.2%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$1.16-16.9%
WKWorkiva Inc
$80.0925.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.