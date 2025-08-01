12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Workiva WK shares rose 25.8% to $80.28 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Mega Fortune Co MGRT stock rose 21.13% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.

Banzai International BNZI stock moved upwards by 16.6% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

AppFolio APPF shares moved upwards by 16.59% to $311.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Upland Software UPLD stock increased by 10.48% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock moved upwards by 9.95% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

Losers

MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares declined by 24.1% to $3.11 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $147.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

AEye LIDR shares decreased by 19.49% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Aeva Technologies AEVA shares declined by 17.44% to $15.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Riot Platforms RIOT stock fell 16.97% to $11.13. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

VerifyMe VRME stock decreased by 16.55% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

Nano Labs NA stock fell 15.88% to $4.98. The company's market cap stands at $139.5 million.

