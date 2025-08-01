12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 7.07% to $27.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Weave Communications WEAV stock rose 6.84% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $548.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

stock fell 9.91% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. Movano MOVE stock decreased by 9.81% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

