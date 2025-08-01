12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Taoping TAOP stock rose 12.4% to $4.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- AppFolio APPF stock increased by 12.33% to $300.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS shares moved upwards by 11.68% to $10.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Upland Software UPLD stock increased by 9.66% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Five9 FIVN stock moved upwards by 7.07% to $27.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Weave Communications WEAV stock rose 6.84% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $548.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- VerifyMe VRME shares declined by 18.7% to $1.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares decreased by 16.59% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $147.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- BTC Digital BTCT stock fell 11.33% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG shares fell 10.69% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.3 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE stock fell 9.91% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- Movano MOVE stock decreased by 9.81% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APPFAppFolio Inc
$298.4911.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.70
Growth
97.58
Quality
84.49
Value
10.15
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BTCTBTC Digital Ltd
$2.39-9.81%
CCCSCCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc
$10.8512.2%
FIVNFive9 Inc
$27.506.47%
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$0.9400-11.3%
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$2.18-6.44%
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.5881-9.80%
MXMagnaChip Semiconductor Corp
$3.50-14.6%
TAOPTaoping Inc
$4.2512.4%
UPLDUpland Software Inc
$2.207.32%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$1.12-19.4%
WEAVWeave Communications Inc
$8.009.59%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.