12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares rose 11.3% to $0.06 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

shares rose 11.3% to $0.06 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. Greenwave Technology GWAV stock increased by 9.75% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

stock increased by 9.75% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. SPX Technologies SPXC shares rose 5.26% to $192.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares rose 5.26% to $192.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock rose 4.84% to $12.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock rose 4.84% to $12.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 4.49% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.1 million.

shares rose 4.49% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.1 million. Arrive AI ARAI stock moved upwards by 4.43% to $8.25. The company's market cap stands at $294.2 million.

Losers

Graphjet Technology GTI stock fell 12.2% to $0.13 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

stock fell 12.2% to $0.13 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. WillScot Holdings WSC shares decreased by 11.85% to $25.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 11.85% to $25.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Innodata INOD shares fell 10.81% to $48.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares fell 10.81% to $48.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Smart Powerr CREG stock fell 10.31% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

stock fell 10.31% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million. Bloom Energy BE stock decreased by 6.72% to $34.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock decreased by 6.72% to $34.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Enovix ENVX stock declined by 5.84% to $12.59. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.