12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Earlyworks Co ELWS stock rose 33.3% to $4.92 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

American Superconductor AMSC stock moved upwards by 28.06% to $56.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW shares increased by 17.32% to $114.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Tecogen TGEN shares rose 15.03% to $9.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.6 million.

Hudson Technologies HDSN stock rose 13.34% to $9.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Innodata INOD stock moved upwards by 12.1% to $54.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

OceanPal OP shares declined by 27.6% to $0.13 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares declined by 27.22% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.

Albany International AIN shares declined by 26.83% to $51.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

CBIZ CBZ stock fell 23.3% to $58.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Kirby KEX shares decreased by 21.56% to $94.13. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

CEA Industries VAPE stock declined by 19.93% to $28.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.

