12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

VerifyMe VRME shares moved upwards by 74.9% to $1.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 74.9% to $1.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. Applied Digital APLD stock rose 21.23% to $12.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock rose 21.23% to $12.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Impinj PI stock moved upwards by 20.81% to $147.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 20.81% to $147.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Mobilicom MOB stock increased by 12.68% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.

stock increased by 12.68% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million. CoreWeave CRWV stock rose 11.76% to $115.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 billion.

stock rose 11.76% to $115.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 billion. Cognex CGNX shares increased by 11.22% to $37.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Confluent CFLT stock decreased by 30.3% to $18.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 30.3% to $18.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares fell 16.61% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.3 million.

shares fell 16.61% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.3 million. Yxt.Com Group Holding YXT stock decreased by 14.31% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.

stock decreased by 14.31% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million. FormFactor FORM stock decreased by 14.3% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 14.3% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Lam Research LRCX stock fell 8.07% to $91.1. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 8.07% to $91.1. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Daqo New Energy DQ stock fell 7.21% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.