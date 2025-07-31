12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- VerifyMe VRME shares moved upwards by 74.9% to $1.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Applied Digital APLD stock rose 21.23% to $12.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Impinj PI stock moved upwards by 20.81% to $147.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mobilicom MOB stock increased by 12.68% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- CoreWeave CRWV stock rose 11.76% to $115.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 billion.
- Cognex CGNX shares increased by 11.22% to $37.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Confluent CFLT stock decreased by 30.3% to $18.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares fell 16.61% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.3 million.
- Yxt.Com Group Holding YXT stock decreased by 14.31% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.
- FormFactor FORM stock decreased by 14.3% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lam Research LRCX stock fell 8.07% to $91.1. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Daqo New Energy DQ stock fell 7.21% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
APLDApplied Digital Corp
$12.0019.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.93
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
52.26
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CFLTConfluent Inc
$18.55-29.7%
CGNXCognex Corp
$37.5511.2%
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$114.5511.3%
DQDaqo New Energy Corp
$22.700.31%
DUOTDuos Technologies Group Inc
$6.32-16.1%
FORMFormFactor Inc
$30.01-12.8%
LRCXLam Research Corp
$91.22-7.94%
MOBMobilicom Ltd
$3.727.20%
PIImpinj Inc
$147.5020.7%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$1.2683.7%
YXTYxt.Com Group Holding Ltd
$0.7113-14.3%
