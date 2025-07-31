July 31, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • VerifyMe VRME shares moved upwards by 74.9% to $1.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • Applied Digital APLD stock rose 21.23% to $12.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Impinj PI stock moved upwards by 20.81% to $147.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mobilicom MOB stock increased by 12.68% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • CoreWeave CRWV stock rose 11.76% to $115.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 billion.
  • Cognex CGNX shares increased by 11.22% to $37.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Confluent CFLT stock decreased by 30.3% to $18.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares fell 16.61% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.3 million.
  • Yxt.Com Group Holding YXT stock decreased by 14.31% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.8 million.
  • FormFactor FORM stock decreased by 14.3% to $29.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lam Research LRCX stock fell 8.07% to $91.1. The company's market cap stands at $126.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  Daqo New Energy DQ stock fell 7.21% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

