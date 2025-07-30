12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Replimune Group REPL stock moved upwards by 73.3% to $6.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $291.7 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics CAPR shares moved upwards by 20.47% to $8.12. The company's market cap stands at $308.0 million.
- Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares moved upwards by 13.71% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Penumbra PEN stock moved upwards by 13.58% to $258.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cellectar Biosciences CLRB stock increased by 11.41% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX stock increased by 10.74% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
Losers
- VYNE Therapeutics VYNE stock fell 54.0% to $0.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares decreased by 39.38% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Mural Oncology MURA stock declined by 21.85% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
- Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares decreased by 21.16% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock declined by 14.32% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- NeOnc Technologies NTHI shares declined by 11.63% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
CAPRCapricor Therapeutics Inc
$8.3123.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
56.94
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
47.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CLRBCellectar Biosciences Inc
$4.62-1.91%
CRDFCardiff Oncology Inc
$2.57-22.4%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.0304-40.2%
MURAMural Oncology PLC
$1.86-21.9%
NTHINeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc
$4.41-11.6%
PENPenumbra Inc
$258.2113.7%
PTIXProtagenic Therapeutics Inc
$3.286.84%
REPLReplimune Group Inc
$6.8181.6%
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$17.6811.7%
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.1390-9.97%
VYNEVYNE Therapeutics Inc
$0.5300-63.2%
