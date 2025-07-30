July 30, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Replimune Group REPL stock moved upwards by 73.3% to $6.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $291.7 million.
  • Capricor Therapeutics CAPR shares moved upwards by 20.47% to $8.12. The company's market cap stands at $308.0 million.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares moved upwards by 13.71% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Penumbra PEN stock moved upwards by 13.58% to $258.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cellectar Biosciences CLRB stock increased by 11.41% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX stock increased by 10.74% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Losers

  • VYNE Therapeutics VYNE stock fell 54.0% to $0.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares decreased by 39.38% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • Mural Oncology MURA stock declined by 21.85% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares decreased by 21.16% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock declined by 14.32% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • NeOnc Technologies NTHI shares declined by 11.63% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CAPR Logo
CAPRCapricor Therapeutics Inc
$8.3123.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
56.94
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
47.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CLRB Logo
CLRBCellectar Biosciences Inc
$4.62-1.91%
CRDF Logo
CRDFCardiff Oncology Inc
$2.57-22.4%
HCTI Logo
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.0304-40.2%
MURA Logo
MURAMural Oncology PLC
$1.86-21.9%
NTHI Logo
NTHINeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc
$4.41-11.6%
PEN Logo
PENPenumbra Inc
$258.2113.7%
PTIX Logo
PTIXProtagenic Therapeutics Inc
$3.286.84%
REPL Logo
REPLReplimune Group Inc
$6.8181.6%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$17.6811.7%
TNFA Logo
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.1390-9.97%
VYNE Logo
VYNEVYNE Therapeutics Inc
$0.5300-63.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved