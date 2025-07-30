12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Replimune Group REPL stock moved upwards by 73.3% to $6.5 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $291.7 million.

Capricor Therapeutics CAPR shares moved upwards by 20.47% to $8.12. The company's market cap stands at $308.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 20.47% to $8.12. The company's market cap stands at $308.0 million. Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares moved upwards by 13.71% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Penumbra PEN stock moved upwards by 13.58% to $258.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 13.58% to $258.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Cellectar Biosciences CLRB stock increased by 11.41% to $5.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX stock increased by 10.74% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Losers

VYNE Therapeutics VYNE stock fell 54.0% to $0.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares decreased by 39.38% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

shares decreased by 39.38% to $0.03. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million. Mural Oncology MURA stock declined by 21.85% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.

Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares decreased by 21.16% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 21.16% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock declined by 14.32% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

NeOnc Technologies NTHI shares declined by 11.63% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million.

