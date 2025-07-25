12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Molecular Partners MOLN shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $4.33 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.4 million.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO shares increased by 7.88% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- Insight Molecular IMDX shares rose 5.7% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
- Akso Health AHG shares increased by 5.0% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $701.9 million.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $27.64. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Ernexa Therapeutics ERNA shares increased by 4.61% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
Losers
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares fell 13.1% to $0.63 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock decreased by 8.76% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock declined by 6.46% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Aptorum Group APM shares decreased by 5.53% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
- HCW Biologics HCWB stock decreased by 5.4% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
- Onconetix ONCO stock decreased by 5.26% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
