12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Molecular Partners MOLN shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $4.33 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.4 million.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO shares increased by 7.88% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • Insight Molecular IMDX shares rose 5.7% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
  • Akso Health AHG shares increased by 5.0% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $701.9 million.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $27.64. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Ernexa Therapeutics ERNA shares increased by 4.61% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

Losers

  • Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares fell 13.1% to $0.63 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock decreased by 8.76% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock declined by 6.46% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Aptorum Group APM shares decreased by 5.53% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • HCW Biologics HCWB stock decreased by 5.4% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Onconetix ONCO stock decreased by 5.26% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

