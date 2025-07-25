12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Scholastic SCHL stock moved upwards by 20.5% to $25.97 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- FingerMotion FNGR stock moved upwards by 17.92% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $86.1 million.
- NFT MI shares moved upwards by 16.56% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- GIBO Holdings GIBO shares rose 15.1% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- Treasure Global TGL shares increased by 13.77% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- LQR House YHC shares rose 12.82% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
Losers
- Liberty Broadband LBRDA stock decreased by 17.6% to $71.38 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.
- Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock decreased by 17.53% to $71.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.
- Charter Communications CHTR shares declined by 17.0% to $315.42. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock decreased by 10.23% to $4.91. The company's market cap stands at $113.2 million.
- Altice USA ATUS shares declined by 10.01% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- GDEV GDEV stock fell 9.22% to $13.7. The company's market cap stands at $273.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
