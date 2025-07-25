July 25, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Scholastic SCHL stock moved upwards by 20.5% to $25.97 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • FingerMotion FNGR stock moved upwards by 17.92% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $86.1 million.
  • NFT MI shares moved upwards by 16.56% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
  • GIBO Holdings GIBO shares rose 15.1% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
  • Treasure Global TGL shares increased by 13.77% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • LQR House YHC shares rose 12.82% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

Losers

  • Liberty Broadband LBRDA stock decreased by 17.6% to $71.38 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock decreased by 17.53% to $71.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.
  • Charter Communications CHTR shares declined by 17.0% to $315.42. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock decreased by 10.23% to $4.91. The company's market cap stands at $113.2 million.
  • Altice USA ATUS shares declined by 10.01% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • GDEV GDEV stock fell 9.22% to $13.7. The company's market cap stands at $273.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ATUS Logo
ATUSAltice USA Inc
$2.65-10.0%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.63
Growth
15.09
Quality
N/A
Value
41.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CHTR Logo
CHTRCharter Communications Inc
$313.17-17.6%
FNGR Logo
FNGRFingerMotion Inc
$1.7117.9%
GDEV Logo
GDEVGDEV Inc
$15.865.10%
GIBO Logo
GIBOGIBO Holdings Ltd
$0.051411.7%
LBRDA Logo
LBRDALiberty Broadband Corp
$70.91-18.2%
LBRDK Logo
LBRDKLiberty Broadband Corp
$71.12-18.0%
MI Logo
MINFT Ltd
$3.4212.1%
OCG Logo
OCGOriental Culture Holding Ltd
$5.907.99%
SCHL Logo
SCHLScholastic Corp
$25.9120.2%
TGL Logo
TGLTreasure Global Inc
$1.2514.7%
YHC Logo
YHCLQR House Inc
$1.7814.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved