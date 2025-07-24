12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Wellchange Holdings WCT shares increased by 28.1% to $0.27 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

Losers

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock declined by 19.2% to $2.48 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.6 million.

T Stamp IDAI shares decreased by 4.93% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

