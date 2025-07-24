July 24, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Wellchange Holdings WCT shares increased by 28.1% to $0.27 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Saiheat SAIH shares rose 8.26% to $12.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • Bel Fuse BELFB shares increased by 6.7% to $109.88. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI shares moved upwards by 5.73% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD stock moved upwards by 5.6% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • AuthID AUID shares increased by 4.83% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million.

Losers

  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock declined by 19.2% to $2.48 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.6 million.
  • Youxin Technology YAAS shares declined by 14.33% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • Data I/O DAIO shares decreased by 6.71% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • GSI Technology GSIT shares declined by 6.18% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.8 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI shares decreased by 4.93% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Pixelworks PXLW stock decreased by 4.35% to $13.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
