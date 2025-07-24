July 24, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock rose 74.6% to $0.04 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock moved upwards by 41.51% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock increased by 31.25% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock increased by 30.6% to $8.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.5 million.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs WST shares increased by 20.77% to $274.53. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Sensus Healthcare SRTS shares moved upwards by 19.49% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.

Losers

  • Community Health Sys CYH stock decreased by 27.6% to $2.81 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ stock decreased by 19.15% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares fell 18.51% to $10.86. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • NovoCure NVCR stock declined by 16.84% to $13.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock decreased by 15.24% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Apollomics APLM shares fell 14.41% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

