12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock rose 74.6% to $0.04 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock moved upwards by 41.51% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock increased by 31.25% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock increased by 30.6% to $8.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.5 million.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs WST shares increased by 20.77% to $274.53. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sensus Healthcare SRTS shares moved upwards by 19.49% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.
Losers
- Community Health Sys CYH stock decreased by 27.6% to $2.81 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock decreased by 19.15% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares fell 18.51% to $10.86. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- NovoCure NVCR stock declined by 16.84% to $13.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock decreased by 15.24% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Apollomics APLM shares fell 14.41% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
