12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $3.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.

Masonglory MSGY shares moved upwards by 8.25% to $10.62. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.

Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG shares increased by 6.63% to $25.89. The company's market cap stands at $640.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Tecogen TGEN shares rose 4.64% to $8.78. The company's market cap stands at $179.2 million.

Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million.

Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER shares increased by 4.27% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million.

Losers

Baiya International Group BIYA shares declined by 6.6% to $0.84 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Urban-gro UGRO shares declined by 5.83% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Linkers Industries LNKS stock fell 5.65% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares decreased by 5.16% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

ESS Tech GWH stock fell 4.82% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.

Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock fell 4.77% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.

