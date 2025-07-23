12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $3.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
- Masonglory MSGY shares moved upwards by 8.25% to $10.62. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
- Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG shares increased by 6.63% to $25.89. The company's market cap stands at $640.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Tecogen TGEN shares rose 4.64% to $8.78. The company's market cap stands at $179.2 million.
- Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million.
- Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER shares increased by 4.27% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million.
Losers
- Baiya International Group BIYA shares declined by 6.6% to $0.84 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares declined by 5.83% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS stock fell 5.65% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares decreased by 5.16% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
- ESS Tech GWH stock fell 4.82% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock fell 4.77% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
