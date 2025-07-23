July 23, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $3.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.
  • Masonglory MSGY shares moved upwards by 8.25% to $10.62. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
  • Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG shares increased by 6.63% to $25.89. The company's market cap stands at $640.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Tecogen TGEN shares rose 4.64% to $8.78. The company's market cap stands at $179.2 million.
  • Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $20.0. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million.
  • Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER shares increased by 4.27% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million.

Losers

  • Baiya International Group BIYA shares declined by 6.6% to $0.84 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares declined by 5.83% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS stock fell 5.65% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares decreased by 5.16% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
  • ESS Tech GWH stock fell 4.82% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock fell 4.77% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

