July 21, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • ZimVie ZIMV shares rose 122.2% to $18.75 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.6 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 56.11% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK stock moved upwards by 37.04% to $7.99. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock increased by 33.82% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares moved upwards by 29.94% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
  • Autonomix Medical AMIX shares rose 28.48% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Losers

  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares decreased by 24.2% to $0.31 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares declined by 20.18% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
  • BioVie BIVI shares decreased by 14.85% to $7.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock declined by 13.27% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • Evotec EVO shares decreased by 13.15% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Bruker BRKR shares fell 12.24% to $35.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMIX Logo
AMIXAutonomix Medical Inc
$1.9925.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ATNF Logo
ATNF180 Life Sciences Corp
$3.0964.3%
BIVI Logo
BIVIBioVie Inc
$7.77-13.7%
BRKR Logo
BRKRBruker Corp
$35.69-12.0%
CLSD Logo
CLSDClearside Biomedical Inc
$0.3068-25.0%
EVO Logo
EVOEvotec SE
$3.70-13.2%
GCTK Logo
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$7.9536.4%
RDHL Logo
RDHLRedhill Biopharma Ltd
$2.3124.3%
SONN Logo
SONNSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc
$5.36-13.3%
TNFA Logo
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.114330.6%
WINT Logo
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$1.00-15.9%
ZIMV Logo
ZIMVZimVie Inc
$18.76122.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved