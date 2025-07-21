12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- ZimVie ZIMV shares rose 122.2% to $18.75 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.6 million.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 56.11% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK stock moved upwards by 37.04% to $7.99. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock increased by 33.82% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares moved upwards by 29.94% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- Autonomix Medical AMIX shares rose 28.48% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
Losers
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares decreased by 24.2% to $0.31 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares declined by 20.18% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- BioVie BIVI shares decreased by 14.85% to $7.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock declined by 13.27% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- Evotec EVO shares decreased by 13.15% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Bruker BRKR shares fell 12.24% to $35.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
